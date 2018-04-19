Alcohol-sale ban at SMU bar excessive

The alcohol-sale ban slapped on a bar within the Singapore Management University (SMU) campus is a bit over the top (SMU halts alcohol sales at campus bar amid police probe; April 18).

There is no need for such a move, even if the ban is temporary.

There are many bars on the periphery of SMU's campus and the ban would make little difference to the student community.

Just look at the RMIT University in Melbourne - its city campus is located in the heart of the Central Business District. Students meet at the bar to socialise. It just adds life and colour to the campus scene.

Actions like this by the authorities give the impression that Singapore's educational establishments are regimented, and this goes against the culture of education at the university level, which is meant to promote freedom of expression and an exploratory spirit.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee