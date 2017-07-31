Airport police officers and auxiliary police officers at Changi Airport are empowered to make arrests.

In the incident highlighted by Mr Yeo Yujin (Are airport police empowered to make arrests?; Forum Online, July 26), the female assailant had already left the scene when airport police officers arrived shortly after being notified.

Following police investigations, her whereabouts was quickly established and she was arrested the next day, less than 15 hours after the incident.

She was subsequently charged in court and sentenced to 24 days' imprisonment. She has since served her sentence and has been repatriated.

The police take a stern view of anyone displaying lawless or violent behaviour, and will take action against such persons, in accordance with the law.

Simon Ng (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force