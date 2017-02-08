Aim for adaptability, not success

As the world enters a new era of uncertainty, it is imperative that Singapore builds upon the pragmatism that has shaped and guided us over the decades.

Obstacles and failures are inevitable in this volatile economic and political climate. Success can no longer be our sole goal and desire.

Instead, adaptability and hardiness should be our aims. When we can do this and remain sturdy as a nation in the long term, we will be able to thrive in tumultuous times.

We need to start redefining our perceptions of success. Success may not always be very evident and great. It does not always come in achievements and rewards.

We should learn to accept small degrees of success so we can work on these minimal yet significant improvements to better our nation.

Each small success should be a stepping stone to take Singapore to greater heights.

Lee Song Yang, 17,

Junior College Year 2 student

