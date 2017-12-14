Aggressive e-scooter rider who beat up pedestrian got off lightly

It is disappointing that an aggressive e-scooter rider was jailed for only 10 weeks for causing grievous hurt (E-scooter rider jailed for beating up pedestrian; Dec12).

According to the report, the bully was riding on his e-scooter and heading towards the pedestrian from behind.

He fell trying to avoid colliding into the pedestrian and turned aggressive, blaming the pedestrian and demanding compensation from him for causing the damage to his e-scooter.

The incident occurred late at night, past 1am.

Fortunately, there were passers-by who helped the pedestrian after he was assaulted.

Despite causing fractures in the nose and right eye socket of the victim and refusing to stop his assault even after passers-by intervened, the e-scooter rider was sentenced to only 10 weeks' jail for assault.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.

The Attorney-General's Chambers should appeal for an increased sentence for such outrageous bullying and aggressive and hurtful acts to send a clear message.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)