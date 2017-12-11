Aggravating factors in hawker's action

There is nothing commendable about Mr Dominic Neo's apology (Remorseful hawker offers cabbies free char kway teow; Dec 7).

The incident was aggravated in several ways.

First, he did not pay his fare.

Second, he chose to publicly humiliate the taxi driver by posting the video of the encounter online.

Then, when confronted by netizens, he played down the incident as a misunderstanding and a poor choice of words.

Furthermore, he initially claimed that he was sober, but later said that he had drunk a few beers.

If he were truly contrite, I suggest that he sign up for Uber or Grab, drive for a week and donate his earnings to charity.

Peter Lim