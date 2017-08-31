Agencies need to be quicker off the mark

The Land Transport Authority took about 20 minutes to issue an alert to warn motorists about the incident in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel on Tuesday evening (Fire in KPE tunnel leads to evacuation; Aug 30).

This is an extremely long delay in warning people, especially in such a straightforward situation.

What made it worse was the Twitter alert by LTA Traffic News, stating: "Accident on KPE (towards TPE) after ECP Entrance. Avoid lane 4."

The tweet was worded so innocuously that it was practically meaningless.

Motorists would not know what to make of such an update.

The slow inter-agency response time is extremely worrying.

In this climate of increasing terror threats, we need our government agencies to improve their collaboration and speed up critical response times.

Marc Ha Tzen Wye