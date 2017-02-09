Adopted children deserve the best family environment too

Under the Adoption of Children Act, married couples and singles are allowed to adopt children ("askST: What are the procedures a same-sex couple have to go through to adopt a child?"; ST Online, Feb 5).

However, men are not allowed to adopt girls, except in special circumstances. This could be a precaution to protect the child against sexual violence.

But what measures are there to protect boys from sexual violence? This is a loophole in the law.

Also, what is to stop a same-sex couple from adopting a child, since a single is allowed to adopt?

Marriage is the indispensable foundation of the family. The family is the fundamental unit of the society.

The Government recognises the institution of marriage to support the right of every child to be raised by a father and a mother wherever possible.

Adopted children should not be the exception.

Since many come from deprived backgrounds, all the more they need the love and care of a father and a mother to help them re-adjust to a healthy family life.

No matter how much a single adoptive mother loves a child, she cannot be the father that the child needs.

Children deserve the best family environment. They should not be subjected to the loss of a parent, albeit an adoptive one.

Ho Lay Ping (Ms)