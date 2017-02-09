Adopted children deserve the best family environment too

Published
1 hour ago

Under the Adoption of Children Act, married couples and singles are allowed to adopt children ("askST: What are the procedures a same-sex couple have to go through to adopt a child?"; ST Online, Feb 5).

However, men are not allowed to adopt girls, except in special circumstances. This could be a precaution to protect the child against sexual violence.

But what measures are there to protect boys from sexual violence? This is a loophole in the law.

Also, what is to stop a same-sex couple from adopting a child, since a single is allowed to adopt?

Marriage is the indispensable foundation of the family. The family is the fundamental unit of the society.

The Government recognises the institution of marriage to support the right of every child to be raised by a father and a mother wherever possible.

Adopted children should not be the exception.

Since many come from deprived backgrounds, all the more they need the love and care of a father and a mother to help them re-adjust to a healthy family life.

No matter how much a single adoptive mother loves a child, she cannot be the father that the child needs.

Children deserve the best family environment. They should not be subjected to the loss of a parent, albeit an adoptive one.

Ho Lay Ping (Ms)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 09, 2017, with the headline 'Adopted children deserve the best family environment too'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Online Grocer Grows Personal Data Protection Along With Business
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping