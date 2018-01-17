Adapt teaching methods for future

As the world continues to modernise at an ever-increasing pace, there is a need to relook our current education methods, so that all those in school today will be able to adapt to the changed world when they graduate.

Automation and robots could make it difficult for jobs to come by and so there is a need to train our students to become innovators.

Creativity is something that will differentiate us from robots, and it is also what society will need in future.

I am not suggesting an overhaul of the current system, but we should allow more time and opportunities for students to develop their innovative ideas and bring them to life.

Such opportunities would include the global tourism competition held at Temasek Polytechnic for students in secondary schools.

For that competition, teams of students were required to come up with ideas and suggestions to improve tourism in Singapore.

Schools could give such projects to students, especially during their Secondary 1 and 2 years during the Project Work period.

And during these periods, the teachers could possibly be more hands-off and leave the students to be creative on their own.

These are the skills that we need to develop in students alongside their academic abilities.

By the time these students graduate, location would matter even less due to globalisation. Then, the students would be competing for jobs, not just among themselves, but also with the rest of the world.

Jordan Loo Ming Zhou, 15

Secondary 3 student