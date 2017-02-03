Action taken against 6,000 drivers for leaving engines idling

We thank Mr Leon Lui Yuen Leung for his letter ("Can NEA book cars idling in private carparks?"; Jan 27).

The National Environment Agency's (NEA) enforcement officers carry out enforcement action against drivers of vehicles with idling engines in private premises, coordinating with the building manager or managing agent as required.

Last year, NEA issued more than 6,000 advisories, warning letters and fines to errant drivers for leaving their car engines idling while the cars were parked.

Besides enforcement, raising awareness among motorists to turn off their car engines when waiting is also an important measure.

To achieve better air quality and safeguard public health, NEA urges motorists to turn off their engines when their vehicles are stationary.

Members of the public can provide feedback on idling engines to the NEA Call Centre on 1800 CALL NEA (1800 2255632) or via the myENV mobile application.

Fong Peng Keong

Director

Pollution Control Department

National Environment Agency