Act against throwing of litter into drains

From my observations as a community volunteer with the National Environment Agency, it is evident the litter problem has become worse in places like Little India, where uncovered drains are being treated as garbage bins.

Even the partially covered drains have not been spared.

Tourists have also started to say that Singapore is no longer the clean city that it was.

I am heartened to learn that all schools are involving students in cleaning activities. Early intervention in any form helps to instil lasting values, provided that these values are reinforced by parents ("Parents should reinforce cleaning message schools teach" by Mr Ngian Kian Fah; Dec 14).

But the "Keep Singapore Clean" struggle requires action now.

For a start, shop owners should be held responsible for the cleanliness of the area surrounding their shops, failing which a substantive fine should be imposed.

Unless such measures are implemented, some shop owners will continue to treat their surrounding areas as common garbage disposal areas, expecting the cleaners to pick up after them.

A collective effort is needed to restore Singapore's reputation as one of the cleanest cities in the world.

Padmini Kesavapany (Mrs)