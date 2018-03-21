Act against landed property owners who reserve parking spaces on road

The recent incident of nails found embedded in the tyres of a car has turned parking in private estates from a social issue into a criminal one (Car owner's Jurong visit takes nasty turn; March 16).

Private home owners often place their rubbish bins and other items right outside their houses to reserve spaces for parking.

Once, when I removed a rubbish bin placed outside a house, the owner came out and started hurling abusive language at me.

How did owners of private houses come to the conclusion that they have exclusive rights to the space on the public road outside their houses?

It was also upsetting to read that the Land Transport Authority adopts "a community approach by advising residents to ensure the objects they place outside their homes do not pose a safety hazard or obstruct other road users", instead of pointing out the social, if not legal, taboos of such practices.

I live in a Housing Board flat and I have to pay more that $100 a month to park my car in an HDB carpark. Not only do I have to walk more than 500m to the designated carpark, I am also not guaranteed a parking space every time I need to park.

Hence, I cannot understand how some landed property residents can lay claim to public roads.

It is even more disturbing that some residents are now resorting to criminal activities by causing damage to cars parked on public roads. I shudder to think what they might resort to the next time.

The authorities must take action before this fear becomes a reality.

Lim Boon Seng