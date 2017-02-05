Acquisition of golf courses part of socio-economic changes

Many private properties have made way for the expansion of roads and highways, and the construction of MRT stations ("Golf's sacrifice, society's gain" by Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi; Jan 22).

Houses along West Coast, East Coast and Bedok lost their beachfront and sea views because of town planning and developments.

Fishing ponds in Yio Chu Kang, Punggol and Jalan Kayu have crystallised into large housing estates. Coney Island is now a public park and the waterway was sealed as part of the water catchment area.

These are just a few examples of socio-economic changes taking shape in our country.

The acquisition of golf courses in Singapore should not be construed as a move to curb golfing, but rather as a move to rightly prioritise the needs of our nation for the common good.

Sum Kam Weng