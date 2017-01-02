Access to digital services available for those with no mobile number

We thank Mr Soh Kar Chiang ("Remove need for mobile phone number for SingPass 2FA set-up"; Dec 27, 2016) and Mr Lim Tong Wah ("Digital initiatives must take seniors' concerns into consideration"; Forum Online, Dec 27, 2016) for their feedback.

While users can access government digital services via SingPass two-factor authentication (2FA) using either their mobile number or OneKey token, it is important for users to register their mobile number with SingPass for greater security and convenience.

With a registered mobile number, users will receive prompt alerts via SMS whenever key changes, such as a change of password, are made to their account.

They can also change their SingPass password easily online by receiving one-time passwords via their mobile number.

However, we understand that some SingPass users, particularly senior citizens, may not have or want a mobile phone.

These users can continue to access our digital services by selecting "Do not have a mobile number?", followed by "Skip Now", whenever they are prompted online for their mobile number.

Users who wish to avoid skipping the mobile number request on a long-term basis can visit any of the 46 SingPass counters in person with their original NRIC or FIN card. Users can refer to tinyurl.com/SingPassCounters for more details.

Children or caregivers of senior citizens with mobility issues can visit the counters by proxy or e-mail support@singpass.gov.sg with a photocopy of the senior citizen's NRIC or FIN card (front and back), if they would like to seek an exemption for their dependants.

We have since contacted Mr Soh and Mr Lim, and assisted them in the exemption process.

We will continue to look at ways to make it simpler for users who do not have a mobile number to transact online, without compromising security.

Lena Goh (Ms)

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Government Technology Agency of Singapore