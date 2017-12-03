Abortion shows needs of women and children are not met

I share Ms Joanne Lee Yen Ling's concern for women's rights (Pro-family policies should not be anti-women; Nov 27).

However, it is precisely for this reason that I differ from her on supporting abortion.

It is disempowering to assume that women need abortion in order to attain autonomy or participate fully in society on equal terms as men.

As a member of the human race, every child has inherent dignity, as well as equal and inalienable rights, including the right to life, and is entitled to protection by law before as well as after birth.

Therefore, every abortion remains a sign that the needs of women and children are not met.

I agree that rape is a barbaric crime.

Rapists should be punished to the fullest and severest extent of the law, and victims should be treated with the greatest degree of care and compassion. However, the circumstances of a child's conception do not, in any way, undermine his or her value.

It is also quite another thing to subject a victim of rape to an invasive procedure like abortion.

Statistically speaking, the vast majority of reasons for abortion do not concern rape. For instance, none of the 9,282 abortions in 2013 was stated as being due to rape.

As a society, we all have a part to play to ensure that every man, woman and child is valued for their inherent dignity, regardless of their circumstances.

While the underlying reasons for abortion are complex, abortion should not be regarded as an easy solution.

Rather, more can be done to empower all women who are contemplating abortion.

Those who have undergone abortion should be offered opportunities for hope and healing.

Darius Lee