AAS making it easier for members to opt out of services

We thank Mr Sim Eng Cheong for his letter (Don't force consumers to consent to marketing; Forum Online, April 15).

The Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS) fully supports the Personal Data Protection Act.

We would like to clarify that the option to opt out of membership services and information can be located on our website, under the "Membership" category tab.

In view of Mr Sim's feedback, we have included an additional tab on "Manage subscription" so that AAS members can locate the page easily.

AAS members may choose to unsubscribe directly from any of our electronic direct mailers via the "Unsubscribe" option.

Alternatively, they could call or write to the association.

Jasper Tay

Data Protection Officer

Automobile Association of Singapore