A team still needs a leader

It is certainly important for our fourth-generation leaders to work together as a team, as mentioned by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a dialogue in Shanghai on Thursday (Ability to work together will be key for 4G leaders: PM Lee; April 13).

However, as important as a team may be, a leader still has to be identified.

A team with no leader might descend into internal anarchy, as there is no one to bring everyone together.

We will need someone who can consolidate the team, weighall decisions and call the final shots.

Infighting is the last thing we want in Singapore politics.

PM Lee has signalled his desire to step down in less than four years.

It is imperative for his successor to be identified quickly so that Singaporeans have enough time to get used to him, build a rapport with him and throw their support behind him.

Sean Lim Wei Xin