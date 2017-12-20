A stable family is the best gift

I have been able to focus on my studies and pursue my interests without worrying about my parents' relationship.

I can only imagine the pain and trauma children from broken families face.

Unfortunately, a few of my friends are in this situation.

There are days when they are depressed and find it hard to open up to people.

They are also often sensitive to topics about family.

I feel sad to see them having to juggle their schoolwork and the stress of their parents' divorce. Some of them end up doing poorly in their studies.

I urge parents who sense cracks emerging in their relationship to go for marriage counselling and to spend more time with their families to build stronger bonds.

It is better to seek resolution and not dissolution.

Divorce should always be the last resort.

Lee Yun Shan, 14, Secondary 2 student