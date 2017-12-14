Bouquets: Paramedics were efficient and caring

On Tuesday, I called for an ambulance for a head injury my sister suffered when she fainted.

Prior to the arrival of the ambulance crew, I received a call from them, checking on my sister’s condition. I was also told to prepare the necessary documents.

When they arrived at the scene, the paramedics were so efficient and organised. They knew exactly what to do, did it quickly and displayed compassion and patience when talking to my sister, despite her slurred speech.

Earlier this year, another group of paramedics attended to my mother when she also had a fall. Then, too, I saw that same professionalism, politeness and care. Thank you, Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Lim Yeen Tee (Ms)

Staff helped arrange exam in hospital

My son came down with acute appendicitis recently and had to undergo an emergency operation at Mount Alvernia Hospital. He was due to take his A-level physics examination the following day and we decided that he should take the paper in the hospital. We would like to show our appreciation to the staff at St Clare’s Ward, Mount Alvernia Hospital, for making this possible.

They allocated a big single room, removed the bed, put a desk in its place and a “silence” notice on the door for my son to take his paper. We would also like to thank Ms Grace Chua of Hwa Chong Institution for making the arrangements for the invigilators to be present at such short notice.

Vicky Chong Cheng Yee (Madam)

Kind and helpful polyclinic doctor

I would like to commend the staff, including the doctors, at Marine Parade Polyclinic for their kindness, efficiency and professionalism.

I would like to single out one doctor in particular – Dr Shakila. She was kind, professional and helpful, which made for a good patient experience.

Her attention to detail and her caring attitude made her one of the most outstanding doctors others should emulate. I am sure we will have a very high patient satisfaction rate if other polyclinics were like this one, and other doctors like Dr Shakila.

Goh Geok Huat