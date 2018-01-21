Republican Senate Majority Leader from Kentucky Mitch McConnell (centre) walks to the Senate floor to make an announcement as the Senate continues work on ending the government shutdown in the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Jan 21, 2018.
Credits:
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
