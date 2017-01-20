Top Stories

Live: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump

The inauguration ceremony marking the commencement of the four-year term of Donald Trump as President is underway. Watch the live stream or click for our live blog.

Anti-Trump activists try to block access to inauguration #Inauguration2017 t.co/5iYmxFkhr4 t.co/8sIaxJYnIY

Crowds gather at Capitol ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th president

'It all begins today!' Trump tweets hours before inauguration

In Pictures: Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th US president

8 alive in Italian avalanche hotel miracle

Scotland will vote for independence in 2 years, says ex-leader Salmond

A-list celebrities join thousands at anti-Trump rally in New York

World trade chief warns against 'talking ourselves into a crisis'

Barack Obama leaves Oval Office for last time

Trump and family begin inauguration day activities with church service

In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebration in Russia

Donald Trump inauguration: Anti-Trump activists try to block access

German safety body ordered to pay $91 million to breast implant victims

Bill Gates and other malaria champions unnerved by Trump uncertainty at crucial time

Rocky road for Turkey

ISTANBUL (Turkey) • In just six minutes, the cold-blooded gunman fired 180 rounds from his AK-47, killing 39 people and wounding more than 68 before melting into the night.

Farewell to the old world order

Haunting allure of Italy's ghost hamlets

All the President's men: Donald Trump's Cabinet picks and closest adviser

Divided States of America

Ravi Velloor
 Ukraine and the lessons for Asia

Warren Fernandez
 At Davos, a clarion call by world leaders, including Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, to defend global order

Jonathan Eyal
 Spelling out Brexit strategy has worked for Theresa May

