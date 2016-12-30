World Economic Forum 2017 @Davos

Singapore tops global trade rankings

Singapore continues to top global rankings when it comes to enabling trade amid an uncertain period for exporters, according to a new report. The Global Enabling Trade Report 2016 found that the domestic market here is one of the world's most open, with 99.7 per cent of goods entering duty-free, while border clearance processes are the world's best in terms of efficiency, predictability and transparency.

Singapore retains No. 2 competitiveness spot

Singapore stays at No. 2 in WEF global competitiveness rankings; Switzerland is No.1 for 8th straight year

World Economic Forum

Millennials upbeat despite economic woes, corruption: WEF Survey

Singapore among top seven tech-ready economies: WEF

Beware: More Brexits ahead

Davos 2016

Warren Fernandez
 A period of great promise and peril

WEF creates task force with Carney, Rajan to study global financial system

US-China conflict not inevitable: Pentagon head

Darling of Davos, Christine Lagarde has 2nd IMF term sewn up

Canada's PM Trudeau tells Leonardo DiCaprio to tone down rhetoric on climate change at Davos

US committed to safeguarding security in Asia, not out to block China's progress: Defence Chief

Disruption & technology

This is a key theme at Davos 2016. Some related stories from the ST Archives here: 

Warren Fernandez
 Moving beyond reflection in 2016

Expect to hear much this year about the rise of robots, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and virtual reality, all of which will throw the lives and livelihoods of some into disarray even as those of others are enhanced.