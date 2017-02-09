Life Theatre Awards 2017
Nearly five years before the election of the anti-immigrant Donald Trump to the White House, playwright Ayad Akhtar exploded the myth of tolerant, multi-ethnic America in the Pulitzer Prize- winning play, Disgraced.
First was the troubled Ophelia, moved in Shakespeare's Hamlet to suicide by grief over the death of her father.
After 20 years working the scenes offstage, the artistic and managing director of the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) has decided to retread the boards.
Weather is a big deal in Red Sky. Characters often stand outdoors, experiencing the seasons passing or simply staring at the sun, moon or sky, wondering where the time went.