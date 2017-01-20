Friday January 20 2017
Live: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump

The inauguration ceremony marking the commencement of the four-year term of Donald Trump as President is underway. Watch the live stream or click for our live blog.

Obama and Trump meet at White House ahead of inauguration ceremony

'It all begins today!' Trump tweets hours before inauguration

Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump

'It all begins today!' Trump tweets hours before inauguration

Dump Trump, say protesters around the world

Protests, police, performances: 10 things about the Jan 20 inauguration of President Donald Trump

Military-themed Melania, emerald-green Ivanka: What the Trumps and others wore at pre-inauguration events

World Economic Forum 2017

World trade chief warns against 'talking ourselves into a crisis'

Bill Gates and other malaria champions unnerved by Trump uncertainty at crucial time

All-female Afghan orchestra practises Davos performance Capture

Xi's vision of governance and development

ST Asians of the Year

Straits Times Asians of the Year: The Disruptors

Dec 5, 2016, 5:00 am

Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling: Moving in to Grab opportunities

Dec 5, 2016, 5:00 am

Tan Min-Liang: Gamer creating the best for gamers

Dec 5, 2016, 5:00 am

Nadiem Makarim: Going places with 'ojeks'

Dec 5, 2016, 5:00 am

Pony Ma: Bookworm behind QQ and WeChat

Dec 5, 2016, 5:00 am

Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal: Taking online shopping to the masses

Dec 5, 2016, 5:00 am

    Viewpoints

    Ravi Velloor
     Ukraine and the lessons for Asia

    Warren Fernandez
     At Davos, a clarion call by world leaders, including Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, to defend global order

    David Fickling
     Challenges ahead for Asia's airline empires

    Xi Jinping's vision of development and governance

    Jan 20, 2017

    Military-themed Melania, emerald-green Ivanka: What the Trumps and others wore at pre-inauguration events

    More dystopia than Zootopia: Zoos of death from around the world

    Schedule of events to mark Donald Trump's inauguration as US president

    Personal Data Protection Evolves with Technology

    Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow

    Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

    Singapore Art Week 2017: What you can look forward to

    ST Digital Awards 2017: Themes, categories revamped

    All About 1MDB

    The embattled Malaysian sovereign wealth fund is at the centre of a financial scandal said to involve billions of dollars. Follow the twists and turns in the 1MDB saga.

    The News. In Education

    Learning. Collaboration. Purpose. Discover the award-winning Straits Times News In Education programme and what it can do for you.

    Asia's Troubled Waters

    Tensions have been rising over competing claims in the South China Sea. What is the dispute about and what is at stake for the region? Get the latest news and analysis here.

    It Changed My Life

    ST senior writer Wong Kim Hoh's award-winning It Changed My Life series.

    Then and Now

    How has Singapore changed over the years? Every fortnight, The Straits Times will feature old and new images of a place in Singapore.

    Club Street in 1983 and today »

