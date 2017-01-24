Tuesday January 24 2017
Report on the future of Singapore's economy will focus on doing more with less: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economic growth cannot be achieved through manpower growth, but should be pursued based on productivity and innovation, Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday (Jan 24) as he gave a preview of an upcoming governmental report about how the country's economy will enter its next phase.

National Heritage Board launches first official heritage trail of Little India

Asian TPP nations pledge to salvage trade accord after US exit

Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump

7 'Alternative Facts' from the White House

Trump moves to withdraw US from TPP deal on Day 1

In Pictures: Protests around the world against Donald Trump

'If US turns inward, China's clout will rise': Analysts' take on Donald Trump's inauguration speech

World Economic Forum 2017

Crafting a sustainable future for globalisation

World trade chief warns against 'talking ourselves into a crisis'

Bill Gates and other malaria champions unnerved by Trump uncertainty at crucial time

All-female Afghan orchestra practises Davos performance Capture

    Viewpoints

    Toh Yong Chuan
     Gap in law to protect workers

    Huang Lijie
     Potency of art in polarising times

    Jonathan Eyal
     Will Trump-Putin 'bromance' transform US-Russian ties?

    Jalelah Abu Baker
     Asean tourism game-changers

    Hugh White
     The real stakes involved in N. Korea's missile threat

    Kevin Lu For The Straits Times
     Globalisation versus America First is a false choice

    George Parker, Jonathan Ford and Alex Barker
     Come what May: Is there a Plan B or is it a big bluff?

    Benjamen Gussen For The Straits Times
     A proposal for a Singaporean 'charter city' in Australia

    US exit from TPP: What it means and what could happen next

    Escalator step buckles after couple with baby in stroller get off: Dos and don'ts of riding escalators

    5 recent cases of flooding in Singapore

    Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance

    Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow

    Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

    Bridget's Adventures: ST journalist Bridget Tan tries out the craziest fringe lifestyle activities

    ST Sessions: Watch interviews and intimate live performances by Singapore musicians

    Ask ST

    askST: PAssion Silver Concession Card: What seniors gain
    Priscilla Goy
    A

    askST: Catch the Northern Lights, minus the cold
    Lydia Vasko
    A

    askST: Can we keep roosters as pets in residential homes?
    Audrey Tan
    A

    askST: Where can I see the Aurora Borealis without having to endure freezing weather?
    Lydia Vasko
    A

