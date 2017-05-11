World Economic Forum on Asean kicks off

PHNOM PENH (BERNAMA) - The World Economic Forum on Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) kicked off here in the capital of Cambodia, for the first time on Thursday, focusing on Asean's economic connectivity and Asean's youth dividend, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen opened the two-day forum, which brought together Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun and over 700 participants from 40 countries and regions.

"This event is happening along the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Asean establishment that provides an excellent platform for all national, regional and international stakeholders to discuss and exchange views on emerging trends related to ASEAN and changing global context, Asean's economic connectivity and Asean's youth dividend," Hun Sen said.

"I believe that our discussion will be vigorous and realistic in providing policy choices, and implementable measures and practical projects for the long-term interests of Asean," he added.

The World Economic Forum was established in 1971 as a non-profit foundation with its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The forum holds annual meetings in Davos, Switzerland, but also convenes regional meetings each year across Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asean.

Last year, the World Economic Forum on Asean was held in Kuala Lumpur.