What's News: Nov 3, 2017

Factory data hits 8-year high

Factories kept humming last month, with manufacturing activity rising for the 14th straight month to hit an eight-year high. That strength was evident in data released yesterday. The purchasing managers' index came in at 52.6 last month, up from 52 in September.

ST most-read English paper

The Straits Times has maintained its position as the most-read English newspaper here, with a combined print and digital readership reach of 28.8 per cent on an average daily basis. The latest Nielsen Media Index Report also showed that print newspapers continue to be the staple read for more than four in 10 adults.

Trump seeks death for attacker

United States President Donald Trump has called for the death penalty for an Uzbek man who allegedly carried out a deadly terror attack in New York that left eight people dead. Security has been drastically stepped up in New York following the terror strike, which the authorities said was carried out in support of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Student support for caliphate

Nearly 20 per cent of high school and university students in Indonesia support the establishment of a caliphate over the current secular government in the Muslim-majority country, according to a new survey, belying Indonesia's reputation for religious tolerance.

Japan on road to 'normal'

Japan is on its way to becoming a "normal country" under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. That means a regular military and open acknowledgement of its nuclear weapons capacity. China and the rest of Asia must get used to it, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

SIA adds more economy seats

Singapore Airlines' Airbus A-380s will carry more passengers in economy and premium economy than at present. Each superjumbo aircraft will have 44 premium economy and 343 economy seats. The current fleet of 18 A-380s has 333 economy class seats each.

Edible plants at garden fest

The National Parks Board's Community Garden Festival will run from today to Sunday. This year's theme focuses on edible plants and displays include green walls that can be eaten. For truffle fans, there will be a talk on how truffles can be grown here.

Keppel-KBS US' S'pore listing

Ambitious acquisition plans worth over US$670 million (S$912 million) are on the cards for Keppel-KBS US Reit as it readies for its listing here. The Reit's joint sponsors said the trust has the option of buying four other properties with a combined gross value of over US$320 million to US$350 million in the next one to two years.

Alli shines as Spurs stun Real

Tottenham Hotspur moved into the knockout phase of the Champions League with a decisive 3-1 victory over defending champions Real Madrid at Wembley on Wednesday. Buoyed by the return of Harry Kane, Dele Alli produced a brace, with Christian Eriksen also scoring for Spurs, while Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back with 10 minutes remaining.



Homecoming for Micappella

Four years after Micappella last headlined a show in Singapore, the home-grown a cappella group will perform at the Capitol Theatre tomorrow. Juni Goh, the tenor in the sextet, said: "Every time we travel, people always ask us, 'When is your local concert? You're always playing to German or European audiences'."

From dish to dress

Inspired by the "nasi lemak gown", Straits Times artist Miel Prudencio Rosales Jr came up with four wacky designs based on local favourite dishes. Send your ideas to us too! str.sg/4FFp

Travel-worthy passport

Planning for your year-end trip? Here are some visa-free destinations you can visit with Singapore's "most powerful" passport. str.sg/4FtZ