What's News: Nov 24, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Strong growth in economy

Singapore's economy is on track for a standout performance this year thanks to an improved global outlook, with the labour market showing signs of recovery. The Ministry of Trade and Industry forecasts 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent economic growth this year, up from an earlier estimate of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Shops go big for Black Friday

Black Friday, a yearly American shopping affair, has gained traction here with bricks-and-mortar stores and online retailers going all out to attract consumers to their offerings today.

Courts Singapore will be offering discounts of up to 90 per cent off the recommended retail price, while Robinsons stores will open at 7am today and close at 1am.

WORLD

New president for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's next president, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, will be sworn in at an inauguration ceremony today in the wake of the resignation of Mr Robert Mugabe on Tuesday. In his first speech since Mr Mugabe fired him as vice-president on Nov 6, Mr Mnangagwa indicated that his priority as president would be the economy and jobs.

WORLD

KL seeks to change drug laws

Malaysia plans to amend its drug laws to remove the mandatory death penalty for traffickers and return sentencing powers to the court. However, a reduced punishment of imprisonment for life and whipping of not less than 15 strokes may be permitted only in certain specified circumstances.

OPINION

Can Abe work his magic again?

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has done much to keep the Trans-Pacific Partnership afloat. Will he now work as hard for the sluggish Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, asks associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Tech to boost hotel sector

An all-in-one mobile phone app that will let hotel guests self-check-in was among initiatives showcased by the Singapore Tourism Board as a way to improve productivity in the hotel sector. Its Smart Hotel Technology Roadmap will also help hotels get on board the technology train.

HOME

Largest carnival here to open

The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival, billed as the largest travelling funfair in Singapore, will open in the Marina Bay area on Dec 8. There will be over 40 rides and games, some from Germany, Italy and Britain, on the fairground.

BUSINESS

S'pore leads in listings race

More than $4 billion is expected to have been raised here by the end of the year, which means the Singapore bourse is on track to keep top spot as the leading South-east Asian listings market for the second straight year. But rival markets in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok are catching up, said Deloitte South-east Asia.

SPORT

Mourinho takes the blame

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not often admit his mistakes. But he said his decision to take Paul Pogba off midway through the second half turned the tide against his team at Basel, where the lacklustre Red Devils were stunned by a late strike from Michael Lang. United are still likely to win Group A of the Champions League, as they face Russia's CSKA Moscow at home in a fortnight.



PHOTO: LUMINE



LIFE

Fashion options from Lumine

Japanese mall Lumine will open its doors here tomorrow, bringing Singaporeans new fashion options. The 10,000 sq ft space on the second floor of Clarke Quay Central is Lumine's first store outside of Japan. It carries 20 Japanese clothing and accessory brands, 19 of which are new to Singapore.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

All about butter

Want to make the most of your butter? Here are seven types of butter and what they are best used for. http://str.sg/4v6Y

VIDEO

Real-life superwoman

Meet Madam Indranee Nadisen, 77, who is dubbed the "super foster mother" as she has looked after 43 disadvantaged children. http://str.sg/ok4a