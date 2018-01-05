What's News: Jan 5, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

STI, regional markets surge

Investors here and across the region latched onto a range of good economic news yesterday to propel shares sharply higher. Singapore investors did their part, helping lift the Straits Times Index (STI) above 3,500 points. The benchmark rose 1.1 per cent to 3,501.16, capping a remarkable three-day streak that has seen it add almost 100 points.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Keppel boards did not OK fees

The current boards of directors of Keppel Corporation and its unit, Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM), were not aware of the illegal payments made to secure projects in Brazil, the group said. The illegal payments were deliberately concealed by those complicit in the bribery and structured as agency fees, which were not approved by the boards of Keppel Corporation or KOM, a spokesman said.

WORLD

Will Mahathir be PM again?

Malaysia's opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan gave mixed signals yesterday on who would be its prime ministerial candidate, pushing the announcement to Sunday, when the four-party pact will hold its annual convention. This issue has gripped Malaysian politics, amid expectations that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, 92, could become premier again.

WORLD

US lawmakers strive for deal

US lawmakers are racing to strike a deal in two weeks to avoid a government shutdown and, potentially, deportations of some 700,000 young immigrants from the United States. Failure to reach a deal by Jan 19 will delay the passage of a spending Bill that funds the federal government.

OPINION

S'pore foreign policy hurdles

Singapore faces twin challenges as new Asean chair: At a time of great changes in the international environment, it has to set directions for the grouping while charting its own course, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Illegal drug lab raided

In the first case here in years, officers busted an illegal drug lab and arrested two suspects for manufacturing synthetic cannabis and another unknown substance. Neighbours of the industrial unit were shocked, saying it was very quiet, with no strange smells.

HOME

Video on sex-crime survivors

A new training video for police officers will help them understand the trauma of sex-crime survivors. The 10-minute clip shows victims talking about their experiences after interacting with officers handling their cases. A psychologist then suggests how to help them.

BUSINESS

Property agent numbers rise

With the Singapore real estate market on the mend, more individuals have signed up as property agents, reversing a three-year slide. These new registrations bring the total number of agents to 28,571 as at the start of this year, 174 more than last year, according to figures from the Council of Estate Agents.

SPORT

Murray out of Australian Open

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray yesterday withdrew from the Australian Open as a hip injury forces him to miss a second straight major tournament. He pulled out of the event starting on Jan 15 amid injury concerns that have plagued some of the world's top tennis players. Asian No. 1 Kei Nishikori of Japan, sidelined since August due to a torn tendon in his right wrist, will be another notable absentee.



LIFE

Closer look at top hairstylist

Award-winning hairstylist Dylan Tung's knapsack shows he is a gym bunny with an artistic streak. Inside his The North Face bag are martial arts-inspired trousers for the gym and watercolour paints so he can sketch whenever he is inspired.

