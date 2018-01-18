What's News: Jan 18, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Export spike may level off

A global electronics boom propelled Singapore's export growth to a seven-year high last year, but an underwhelming showing last month hinted that this pace will be tough to sustain.

Non-oil domestic exports went up 3.1 per cent in December, undershooting economists' estimates of an 8.6 per cent rise and much slower than the preceding month's 9.1 per cent climb.

TOP OF THE NEWS

New nursing home in Balestier

A new Orange Valley nursing home has opened in Balestier, the sixth in Singapore by the nursing home provider. It is now the largest operator of nursing homes with more than 1,000 beds. The new home, with 118 beds and nearly 20 staff, is the first privately owned facility to provide outpatient rehabilitation services.



PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Joko reshuffles Cabinet again

Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday appointed another senior member of the Golkar Party - the second-largest political party in the country - to his Cabinet as part of a reshuffle. Mr Joko's chief of staff Teten Masduki was also replaced by former armed forces chief Moeldoko (below). This is the third Cabinet shake-up since Mr Joko became President in 2014.

WORLD

US Navy officers charged

Courts martial and military criminal charges, including negligent homicide, have been filed against the commanding officers of two United States Navy destroyers involved in deadly collisions in the Pacific Ocean last year. The separate incidents left 17 sailors dead.

OPINION

Need to boost anti-graft laws

Singapore's biggest corruption scandal, involving Keppel Offshore & Marine, has shown up areas where its anti-bribery laws could be strengthened, including bigger fines and a wider net for prosecutors, says correspondent Grace Leong.

HOME

Illegal road worsened flood

The building of an unauthorised road has been fingered as a factor that intensified the flash flood in Tampines Avenue 12 on Jan 8. A construction company had built a temporary road over a drain without seeking approval. This affected the drainage of rainwater.

HOME

IMH's new room for caregivers

A new place for families and caregivers of young patients at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to relax has been set up. The Ronald McDonald Family Room, which can hold up to 24 people, has a fully-stocked kitchen and dining area, TV, books and Wi-Fi access.

BUSINESS

ANZ to halt quarterly updates

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said it will stop reporting quarterly earnings figures in a decision that surprised analysts and reignited a debate over the value and cost of the updates. It is the second major Australian bank to do so after Westpac Banking Corp ended the practice in 2012. The move comes as some countries look into dropping quarterly reporting rules.

SPORT

Garcia proud of green jacket

Not every golfer who wins the Masters emulates Phil Mickelson and wears the prestigious green jacket to buy doughnuts at a drive-through. After all, there are etiquette rules laid down by Augusta National that must be honoured. But last year's champion Sergio Garcia - here for the SMBC Singapore Open - wore his jacket, with a Masters tie, to his wedding reception in July.



Huang Xuan (left) and Shota Sometani star in The Legend Of The Demon Cat. PHOTO: MM2 ENTERTAINMENT



LIFE

Film-maker keeps it real

Director Chen Kaige has eschewed computer-generated imagery to do things the traditional way for his movie, The Legend Of The Demon Cat. He used real locations and props to shoot most of the scenes, including the set of an ancient Chinese city built from scratch.

VIDEO

Next stop, Johor

What you can expect from an MRT line going from Singapore to Malaysia. http://str.sg/o3AT

VIDEO

$2 was a lot to her

Ms Angel Ng worked part-time to put herself through poly. http://str.sg/o3PJ