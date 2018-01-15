What's News: Jan 15, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Global economy set to grow

Global economic sentiment has become far more upbeat this year - an assessment endorsed by most international organisations.

The broad recovery in investment, manufacturing and trade is good news for Asia's trade-dependent economies - including Singapore - which have benefited from strengthening global demand.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Taxi firm wants to expand

HDT Singapore Taxi is looking to expand its fleet even as competition from popular ride-hailing apps has led the taxi population to shrink. The company, which currently operates 100 electric-powered taxis, has applied to the Land Transport Authority to add another 800 electric taxis.

WORLD

'Winter' in Genting Highlands

With the thick fog and the mist curling from your breath, you would think you are visiting Europe in winter. But it is not Europe. It is Genting Highlands, a Malaysian hill resort just about an hour's drive from Kuala Lumpur. Visitors flocked to the resort over the weekend to get a taste of "winter" in a tropical country - and for some shopping.

WORLD

Oil tanker sinks, 32 feared dead

An Iranian oil tanker burst into flames and sank yesterday, eight days after a collision with a cargo ship off China. An official said data suggested that its 32 crew members were killed in the first hour of the collision "due to the explosion and the release of gas". Only three bodies have been found.

OPINION

Trump is here to stay

A year after United States President Donald Trump's inauguration, it is time for his critics to accept he is here to stay; and for the world to learn that the abnormal is the new normal, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

More pursuing nursing career

Enrolment numbers for nursing courses have been rising, with the figure hitting 2,000 last year. This is about a third more than figures in 2012. This is good news for Singapore's healthcare sector that will see a number of new healthcare facilities opening soon.

HOME

Alert on bitcoin-mining games

The interest in cryptocurrency has given rise to mobile games claiming to help players mine for bitcoins. But experts warn that this could be a scam. Some players have said that they were unable to cash out their bitcoins without first making an investment.

BUSINESS

HK economy likely to ease up

After a strong performance last year, the Hong Kong economy is projected to ease up this year, led by slower consumption growth as the housing market softens, higher interest rates and a rise in external uncertainties. Hong Kong has yet to release a growth forecast for this year, but the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in November that last year's growth would exceed 3.5 per cent.

SPORT

Eye on first Grand Slam title

Tennis world No. 1 Simona Halep will sport her "lucky" red dress and second-ranked Caroline Wozniacki says she is playing better than ever as both aim for a first Grand Slam title when the Australian Open starts today. The two players will spearhead the charge to succeed Serena Williams at the year's first major, left wide open by the withdrawal of the new mum.



PHOTO: NYTIMES



LIFE

Star photographers in trouble

In interviews with The New York Times, male models have said photographers Mario Testino (above) and Bruce Weber sexually exploited them. Weber is one of the foremost commercial and fine art photographers, while Testino is a favourite of the English royal family and Vogue magazine.

