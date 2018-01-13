What's News: Jan 13, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Road map for maritime sector

An ambitious new blueprint for the maritime industry was unveiled yesterday. The Sea Transport Industry Transformation Map aims to make Singapore a global maritime hub, expand the sector's value-add by $4.5 billion and create over 5,000 good jobs by 2025.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 TV box sellers taken to court

Two Android TV box sellers in Singapore were taken to court by Singtel, StarHub, Premier League and Fox Networks Group. The directors of Synnex Trading and An-Nahl are alleged to have "wilfully infringed" copyright by helping people access pirated content via media streaming boxes.



Bandung City Mayor Ridwan Kamil is among the big names in gubernatorial elections. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN



WORLD

Big names in Indonesia polls

The mayor of Indonesia's third-largest city, the country's minister for social affairs and a former commander of the army strategic reserves are among the big names that will hit the campaign trail ahead of gubernatorial elections in West Java, East Java and North Sumatra in June. The election even features an old boy of Singapore's Raffles Institution.

WORLD

Warning on global warming

A draft UN reportsaid that unless governments make unprecedented economic shifts from fossil fuels and start sucking carbon dioxide from the air, there is a very high risk that global warming would breach the toughest limit set in the Paris climate change agreement by the middle of this century.

OPINION

China shifts gears smoothly

Despite many dire forecasts, China has adroitly shifted gears to grow at a slower but more sustainable pace. This balancing act between growth and course correction continues this year, says John Wong.

HOME

VWOs back special register

Social service organisations say a national register of people with disabilities can help the authorities and communities keep track of whether they need help, but it would need to be implemented well. They were responding to a suggestion in Parliament. A register already in place is voluntary.

HOME

JC or poly? Here's some advice

The O-level results are out, but now the big decision: Junior college or polytechnic? Will fewer JCs mean fewer places? ST's Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie gives her advice and answers your questions in askST.

BUSINESS

S'pore ready for Industry 4.0

Singapore is among the 25 countries best positioned to benefit from the rise of advanced manufacturing and smart factories, according to a new report by the World Economic Forum. The Republic came in second globally in the report's "drivers of production" ranking, which measures key enablers that help a country to take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

SPORT

Busy year for fencer Amita

After an outstanding 2017 that won her the ST Star of the Month award for December, teenage Singapore fencer Amita Berthier is hungry for more success. Now in Poland for the women's foil World Cup, she knows she has much work to do to improve her skill set. In September, she is off to the US' University of Notre Dame, which has an excellent fencing programme.



PHOTO: DENISE TRUSCELLO



LIFE

Celine Dion to perform here

Pop diva Celine Dion will be making her debut in Singapore this year. The 49-year-old Canadian singer, known for her powerhouse vocals, will perform at Marina Bay Sands on July 3 and 4.

WEB SPECIAL

Cold spell

With the temperature plunging to 21.7 deg C in some areas yesterday, social media users have wasted no time in coming up with quirky posts and memes. str.sg/o34s

PHOTOS

Baby animals

Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Safari and Singapore Zoo reported 540 animal births and hatchings last year. Here are some of the young critters. str.sg/oJyA