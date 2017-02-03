What's News: Feb 3, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Investments to hold steady

Singapore hopes to attract its fair share of foreign investments, and estimates that these could create between 19,000 and 21,000 new jobs. This is marginally lower than the forecast the Economic Development Board made for 2016 when inbound investment was projected to create 20,000 to 22,000 new jobs.

Events to mark Fall of S'pore

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Fall of Singapore on Feb 15, the National Heritage Board has teamed up with partners to organise 11 guided tours of sites such as the old Command House, Gillman Barracks and Pasir Panjang. Talks and exhibitions have also been planned.

WORLD

Mattis reassures S. Korea

US Defence Secretary James Mattis told South Korea yesterday that the two allies would stand "shoulder to shoulder" to face the North Korean threat, in a message of reassurance after US President Donald Trump questioned aspects of the alliance. The visit comes amid concern that the North may be preparing to test a new ballistic missile.

Billionaire 'facing probe'

Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua, who went missing in Hong Kong, is reportedly under investigation in the mainland in connection with China's 2015 stock crash. It is unclear how Mr Xiao is being linked to the crash, but investigators have targeted several executives on suspicion of insider trading.

OPINION

A new world order

US President Donald Trump clearly considers China a strategic rival, while appearing to want to hew closer to Russia. The result is a new world order in the making, with America, China and Russia as the key powers, says Derwin Pereira.

HOME

Catching the silver wave

More retailers are catering to the silver generation, offering products and services such as designer walking canes and slower-paced tour itineraries. The market has huge potential - one in four Singaporeans will be at least 65 by 2030, up from one in eight now.

HOME

New book on family law issues

A new book by lawyer Jennifer Yeo, wife of former minister George Yeo, aims to help Singaporeans navigate complicated legal rights and issues that come with marriage, divorce and parenthood. It is believed to be the first here that targets young adults on the issues of family law.

BUSINESS

CDL buying prime Thames site

Property giant City Developments (CDL) is buying a prime freehold site on the River Thames in south-west London. It will pay Curatus Trust £58 million (S$103.4 million) for the 0.65ha Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea. It intends to build a luxury residential project with an estimated gross development value of £222 million.

SPORT

Mourinho miffed about rules

Jose Mourinho has declared he is being scrutinised by a different yardstick from other Premier League managers. After Manchester United's 0-0 draw against Hull on Wednesday, the Portuguese seemed unhappy about the refereeing, and said: "The rules for me are different." After the drawn match, Mourinho obliquely urged reporters to "tell the truth", although he chose to walk out of a TV interview with the BBC.

LIFE

BuySingLit campaign on

Publishers, distributors and bookstores yesterday launched the #BuySingLit campaign in a new movement to get Singaporeans to buy more local literature. It will feature a weekend of islandwide literary activities from Feb 24 to 26, including literary-themed walking tours, book fairs and storytelling sessions for children.

Straits Times Digital

Show of hands

What is the sign for Marina Bay Sands? James Ong of the Singapore Association for the Deaf shows you how to use the Singapore Sign Language.

http://str.sg/signsg

Know the junglefowl

It can fly and is quieter than the domesticated chicken. But the red junglefowl, native to Singapore, is also nationally endangered.

http://str.sg/junglefowl