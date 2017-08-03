Wall Street opens flat as tech stocks slip

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - United States stocks opened little changed on Thursday (Aug 3), with the Dow barely above 22,000, a milestone it breached a day earlier on the back of Apple's strong quarterly results.

However, a rally in tech stocks stalled following recent strong gains that have made the sector the strongest performer in 2017. The S&P tech index is up 23 per cent this year.

Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon were all lower in early trading.

The Dow has risen 11.4 per cent and the S&P is up 10.6 per cent in 2017, helped by a strong earnings season, even as Wall Street loses confidence that President Donald Trump will be able to legislate his pro-growth agenda this year.

"Equities continue to trend higher, largely on the heels of favourable second-quarter earnings releases," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. "At present, equities are in an earnings-driven market and earnings are on the upside, providing valuation support for stocks at or near all-time highs."

The S&P 500 is trading at around 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, well above its long-term average of 15 times.

At the same time, earnings of S&P 500 companies are now expected to have climbed 11.4 per cent in the second quarter, up from an 8 per cent rise estimated at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At 9.38am ET (9.38pm Singapore time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 10.97 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 22,005.27; and the S&P 500 was down 3.68 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,473.89.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 4.12 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 6,358.53.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the real estate index's 0.44 per cent fall leading the decliners.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the economic data for clues on the health of the economy ahead of the keenly awaited monthly payrolls data on Friday.

The Labor Department data showed weekly jobless claims fell last week, pointing to a tightening labour market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to 240,000, below the 242,000 claims expected by economists.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,248 to 1,195. On the Nasdaq, 1,113 issues rose and 1,069 fell.