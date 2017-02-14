Wall Street opens flat ahead of Yellen testimony

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US stocks were little changed on Tuesday, with the "Trump rally" pausing ahead of a testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that will be scrutinized for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

While President Donald Trump's pro-business stance sparked a record-setting rally in equities, he has given scant detail on his policies, giving the Fed limited visibility on the direction of the economy.

Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said the central bank will likely have to raise rates more rapidly than the markets currently expect given that any new policies by the Trump administration, while uncertain, will force the Fed's hand.

The Fed in December projected three rate hikes this year. Currently, traders have priced in a mere 17 percent chance of a rate move in March, despite a spate of strong economic data including a robust labor market and improving inflation.

Ms Yellen starts her testimony before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET (11.pm Singapore time). "The market is pricing in good times ahead but the question is whether the administration is going to be able to deliver on the promises made," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"The world listens to what Yellen has to say and her speech does have a potential to create an interesting reality check."

At 9:35 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.72 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 20,409.44. The S&P 500 was down 1.57 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,326.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.88 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 5,755.08.