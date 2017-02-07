Visit ST's Budget microsite for latest news, interactive game

Have questions about this year's Singapore Budget? Head to The Straits Times' microsite for explainers and a breakdown of the Budget, which will be delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Feb 20.

The microsite, which was launched yesterday, features the latest news and analyses about the upcoming Budget, as well as Web specials, including guides to tackling Budget jargon and a look back at previous Budgets.

"This year's Budget will be a significant one as it will flesh out some of the upcoming recommendations of the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE)," said ST business editor Lee Su Shyan.

The CFE was set up to come up with strategies to grow Singapore's economy in the long run.

The site also looks at "some of the issues that the Budget may address, such as how to boost the long-term capabilities of companies as well as the skills of workers", said Ms Lee.

A new feature on this year's site is an interactive Budget-balancing game, which was launched last Friday. Players take on the role of the Government, and try to balance out spending and revenue, with the goal of ending with a surplus.

ST managing editor Fiona Chan said: "It is all too easy to ask for more help and handouts with each Budget.

"But not many people realise how difficult it is to balance competing demands with limited resources."

She added that ST hopes the game, which is supported by the Ministry of Finance, "will shed more light on the necessary trade-offs in a fun and engaging way".

The game, which has been played more than 6,400 times since its launch last Friday, took about a month to set up.

The team behind it includes ST Digital journalist Marie Lim, Web developer Kao Chih Hui, interactive graphics journalist Rebecca Pazos, ST business editor Lee Su Shyan and assistant business editor Yasmine Yahya.

