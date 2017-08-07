Vicom net profit falls 8.3% in Q2

SINGAPORE - Vicom, the technical testing and inspection services provider, has posted a net profit of S$6 million in the second quarter, down 8.3 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Revenue in the three months to June 30 was S$24 million, down 5.2 per cent from a year ago.

The board has proposed an interim dividend of 13.12 Singapore cents per share, to be paid on August 23. In the same period last year, an interim dividend of eight Singapore cents was paid.

Earnings per share was 6.85 Singapore cents, down from 7.47 cents a year ago.

Net asset value per share was 165.11 Singapore cents as at June 30, down from 169.05 Singapore cents as at Dec 31 last year.