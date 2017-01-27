US economy slows in Q4 to 1.9%, growth in 2016 was 1.6%

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US economy slowed sharply in the final three months of the year, due to a downturn in exports, which meant growth in 2016 was well below 2015, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

The first estimate of Gross Domestic Product showed the economy slowed, posting growth of 1.9 per cent in the September-December period, well below the 3.5 per cent pace of the third quarter.

For the full year, the economy expanded 1.6 per cent, a full point below the pace of 2015 and the slowest pace since 2011.

(This story is developing)