Upcoming SME Events: IP Week @ SG 2017

IP Week @ SG 2017

Date: Aug 29 and 30

Venue: Marina Bay Sands, Expo & Convention Centre, Heliconia Ballroom, Level 3

Fee: Free

The sixth edition of IP Week (the theme is Ideas to Assets - Driving the Future Economy with Intellectual Property) features the world's foremost intellectual property thought leaders, legal experts and innovative companies which will share insights on IP commercialisation and winning strategies for business growth.

It also features the inaugural connections@ipmarketplace - a platform that brings together local and overseas IP practitioners with enterprises.

Find out how you can protect and leverage your IP for growth through one-to-one engagements with experts and exhibitors. The event is free and open to the public.

Find out more at www.ipweek.sg

SIATP: Ins and Outs of Transfer Pricing Compliance

Date: Sept 15

Time: 9am to noon

Venue: STI Auditorium, Capital Tower

Fees: $85 (SIATP/ISCA members), $138 (non-members)

Various changes relating to transfer pricing (TP) have been included in this year's Income Tax (Amendment) Bill and TP documentation may soon be mandatory.

If you have cross-border transactions between related companies, it is timely to focus resources on this area.

Hear directly from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore at this session organised by the Singapore Institute of Accredited Tax Professionals (SIATP).

Understand what it takes to get it right in TP compliance and draw insights on what these changes mean for your organisation.

For more information and to register, e-mail enquiry@siatp.org.sg or call 6597-5714/ 6597-5719.