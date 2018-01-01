Up, up and away despite nuclear 'fire and fury' fears

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Centre at Shenton Way.
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Centre at Shenton Way. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
2 hours ago

The local equity market's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended this year's bull run with its biggest annual price gain since 2012.

It put on 18.13 per cent over the 12 months to Dec 31, 2017.

Plenty of pep was to be found on the domestic front, with the Singapore bourse a popular destination for all manner of companies looking to make their public debut - from seafood restaurants to preschools.

And index constituents were never far from the fray, whether it was the privatisation of Global Logistic Properties or the corrupt payment scandal that shook Keppel Offshore & Marine in the last days of 2017.

Rising in tandem with other global indices, the STI also weathered no ened of geopolitical storms - not least a return to the nuclear apocalypse fears of the Cold War era - to reflect an economic recovery that observers hope will carry through into this year.

BY ANNABETH LEOW

Up, up and away despite nuclear 'fire and fury' fears
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 01, 2018, with the headline 'Up, up and away despite nuclear 'fire and fury' fears'. Print Edition | Subscribe
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch