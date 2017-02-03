Trading of Ezra shares halted for 2nd day

Shares of offshore player Ezra Holdings remained suspended yesterday for a second day with no update on its debt problems.

As the market awaits Ezra's next move, analysts warn that the number of problem loans at all three local banks will rise this year, as heavily indebted oil services firms remain prone to implosion.

Singapore banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratios have been trending upwards, although new problem-loan formation is expected to slow from peaks of last year.

Nevertheless, local banks have "adequate buffers" in place to withstand stresses in their credit portfolio, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday.

"Notwithstanding the macroeconomic outlook and slowdown in the oil and gas sector which has resulted in some asset quality deterioration, the local banks continue to have strong financial positions and remain well capitalised," it said in response to The Straits Times' queries on banks' exposure to the oil sector.

On Wednesday, Maybank Kim Eng warned in a grim report that Ezra may face impairments of US$185 million to US$385 million (S$261 million to S$543 million) from its 40 per cent stake in Emas Chiyoda Subsea.

Chiyoda Corp, which bought into Emas Chiyoda from Ezra last March, said earlier this week that it expects to incur risks and expenses of about 38 billion yen (S$477 million) from its 35 per cent stake.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha expects an extraordinary loss of about 13 billion yen from its 25 per cent stake in Emas Chiyoda, acquired last September.

In comparison, Ezra has a market cap of just S$141.1 million.

Impairments alone are not cash outflows but Ezra also has a mountain of debt to deal with and trade creditors calling at its door.

Ezra's latest quarterly report shows it had US$819.3 million in secured debts and US$365.5 million in unsecured debts as at Aug 31 - repayable in one year or less. It has already said it will face a "going concern" issue if efforts to consolidate funding requirements fall through.

Ezra, which counts DBS, OCBC and UOB among its principal bankers, also had a net debt to equity ratio of 3.05 times as at Aug 31.

The banks are soon to report quarterly results. Though the extent of each one's exposure to Ezra is not yet clear - or how much of that has been provided for - these questions may be asked soon.

Trading in Ezra's shares was halted on Wednesday morning. Singapore Exchange listing rules limit a trading halt to three market days.