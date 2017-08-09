ThaiBev to acquire KFC outlets in Thailand

Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Yum Restaurants International (Thailand) to acquire more than 240 existing KFC outlets and a number of developing stores in Thailand.

The preliminary consideration for the existing KFC stores is about 11.3 billion baht (S$460 million) including value added tax, and an additional amount of consideration for the developing KFC stores that will be determined at closing.

KFC has been in Thailand for more than 30 years, with the fastest pace of store growth over the last five years, said ThaiBev. The acquisition would allow it to expand further into the food business and to capture the lifestyle of consumers within the quick service restaurant segment, it added.

The acquisition, to be done through ThaiBev's subsidiary and food product group flagship company in Thailand, is expected to be completed by end-December.

Mrs Nongnuch Buranasetkul, senior vice-president of ThaiBev's food business for Thailand, said: "KFC's extensive network in Thailand will give the group direct access to multiple customer touch points across the country, enabling us to understand trends and stay at the forefront of the industry."

KFC has been the number one quick service restaurant brand in Thailand measured by brand share and the number of outlets, ThaiBev said.