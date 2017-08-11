Thai Bev third quarter net profit surges 162% on F&N's fair value gains

Published
18 min ago
marilee@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Thai Beverage Public Co has posted a net profit of 15.2 billion baht (S$622 million) in the third quarter, up 162 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

A bulk of this arose from recognition of F&N's fair value gains on financial assets of 8.5 billion baht.

Excluding the fair value gain, net profit would have risen 15 per cent to 6.8 billion baht, owing to higher takings from the spirits and food businesses, as well as F&N/FCL.

This was slightly offset by a lower net profit for the beer business and an increase in net loss of non-alcoholic beverages business.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Revenue in the three months to June 30 was 45.3 billion baht, down 0.4 per cent from a year earlier due to a fall in sales of beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and food due to the continual effects from mourning period in Thailand, although there was an increase in sales of spirits, the group said.

Earnings per share was 0.61 baht, up from 0.23 baht a year ago.

Net asset value per share was 4.94 baht as at June 30, up 3.3 per cent from 4.78 baht as at Sept 30 last year.

Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice