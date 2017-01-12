Tat Hong chief elected SCCCI president

Veteran businessman Roland Ng San Tiong will be the next president of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI).

He was elected to the post yesterday and will serve on the 59th Council for the next two years, the business body said.

Mr Ng, 64, managing director and group chief executive of crane supplier Tat Hong Holdings, takes over from Mr Thomas Chua, chairman and managing director of printing and supply chain Teckwah Industrial Corp.

Mr Ng, currently vice-president, joined the chamber in 2009 and was vice-chairman of the international affairs committee until 2011.

He became the chairman in 2011, holding the position until 2013, and became vice-president in the same year.

Mr Ng said in a statement that the core team is strong with three vice-presidents from different backgrounds. They are Mr Wu Hsioh Kwang, executive chairman of tourist attraction operator Straco, Mr Kuah Boon Wee, chief executive of oilfield engineering services firm MTQ Corporation, and On Cheong Jewellery managing director Charles Ho Nai Chuen.

Mr Ng said Mr Wu is well-respected in the realm of culture and education, while Mr Kuah's "expertise fits in very well with the developments in the current business environment".

He added that Mr Ho is familiar with the chamber's operations and a respected grassroots leader.

Nine senior council members stepped down, including immediate past president Teo Siong Seng and vice-president Lau Tai San.

Nine new members have been added to the team, including Singapore Press Holdings deputy chief executive Anthony Tan, and Sing Lun Holdings CEO Mark Lee.

The SCCCI said the new office-bearers will be sworn in on March 15.