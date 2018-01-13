Strongest retail sales growth in nearly two years

Retail sales surged last November with its strongest growth in almost two years, possibly due to the launch of the iPhone X and improved consumer sentiment, say economists.

Total takings grew 5.3 per cent in November compared with the same month a year earlier - its best showing since March 2016.

This is a reversal of the 0.2 per cent decline in October - revised down from earlier estimates of a 0.1 per cent dip - and a steeper 0.6 per cent fall in September.

Economists say that November's data is a sign of a continued pick-up in sentiment thanks to a brightening economy.

While it seems that consumer spending has finally turned the corner, one factor that could influence this recovery is an increase in taxes or introducing a tax on e-commerce.

