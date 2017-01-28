Stellar growth a result of collective ambition: study

SINGAPORE - Stellar growth of an organisation is the result of collective ambition of the workforce fuelled by a joint effort of competitive and collaborative leadership, a new study has found.

The study by human resources firm Aon Hewitt was based on a study of chief human resources officers of more than 15 industries representing 1.1 million employees.

Called the People Fuel Growth study, it found that leaders are aware that their desire to be successful will occur by jointly working towards a common goal.

It also found that ambition in absence of a group is meaningless and the leadership team must have an understanding of growth and how to achieve it.

"Collective ambition means that leaders are united under a singular vision, purpose, and aspiration," said Na Boon Chong, senior client partner at Aon Hewitt, Singapore. "By uniting leadership around a common goal .. it helps organisations to best leverage their talent and drive growth."

The study also found that leaders review the organisation's mission and growth plan regularly, they hold meetings to discuss their growth plans and regularly have cadence for their their senior leadership meetings.

It found that goals are tied to concrete measures, crafted in a way that all employees understand how they contribute to and share in the success of their organisation.