New career platform for infocomm sector

The Singapore infocomm Technology Federation (SiTF) has launched a career development platform to help address skill gaps and manpower shortage in the infocomm media industry.

Called Talentguru, the platform will link employers with fresh graduates and job seekers. It will also use big data to help users assess their own skill sets and show them the qualifications employers are looking for.

Co-chairman of SiTF's talent and capabilities committee Benjamin Mah said: "Talentguru will also drive industry-wide cooperation by bridging technologists, entrepreneurs, multinationals and Singapore companies with institutes of higher learning and government agencies to uncover new science, business and technology talents."

Over the next three years, Talentguru aims to facilitate the placement of 3,000 professionals and 1,000 students. It also hopes to train 300 internship mentors in SMEs.

S'pore fintech firms listed in new directory

The Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) has launched the world's first country-level directory of fintech companies.

Hosted on SFA's website, the free directory contains descriptions of about 300 fintech businesses here, including each company's background, business model and funding status.

"This directory will be a boon to the investor community worldwide looking to identify and navigate possible opportunities in Asia," said SFA president Chia Hock Lai.

Chief fintech officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore Sopnendu Mohanty said: "It would facilitate connections between fintech players, foster greater collaboration and create business opportunities."

5 start-ups picked for Swiss Re programme

Reinsurer Swiss Re said yesterday it has selected five start-ups for the second run of its InsurTech Accelerator programme, including local firm Vouch.

Vouch is a peer-to-peer car insurance platform that enables customers of different insurers to form groups, receive cashback for safer driving and enjoy a more transparent customer experience.

The other start-ups are CarlQ and Wellthy from India, Ignitia from Sweden and Tyche from the US.

The start-ups will receive access to the expertise of the global Swiss Re team, mentors from the industry and technical assistance to work on challenging global insurance problems. At the end of the programme, the start-ups will present their achievements to Swiss Re's global leadership, partners and potential investors at a demo day in November.