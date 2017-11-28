StarHub, Nokia tie up for Internet of Things apps, services

Telco StarHub and telecomms firm Nokia will co-develop and launch commercial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and services here.

The companies will devise applications for connected living, vehicles and buildings with an eye to offering commercial services to customers in the first quarter of next year.

Smart parking, environmental sensors and video analytics are areas that Nokia will support telco StarHub in developing under a memorandum of understanding signed yesterday.

The Finnish company will also help promote IoT technology through developer outreach programmes and participation in IoT-related events.

The data derived from sensors will allow enterprise customers to understand and gain insights from their customers, said Dr Chong Yoke Sin, StarHub's enterprise business group chief. "We will leverage Nokia's IoT technology to help address urban challenges faced by our government and commercial customers. We also look forward to building viable business models on this nascent technology," he added.

Mr Nicolas Bouverot, the head of Nokia's Asia South market unit, said the firm's insights will enable StarHub to build and deploy "high-value services and business models".