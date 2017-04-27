Starhill Global Reit DPU down 6.3% in Q3

SINGAPORE - Starhill Global Reit has posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.18 cents in the third quarter, down 6.3 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Disruptions in revenue owing to the mall repositioning in China, as well as lower contributions from Wisma Atria Retail, Singapore Offices and Myer Centre Adelaide dealt a hit to DPU, although higher contributions from the master tenants in both Singapore and Malaysia, as well as David Jones Building, cushioned the effects somewhat.

Net property income was S$41.2 million in the three months to March 31, down 0.9 per cent from the same period a year ago, as gross revenue dipped 0.6 per cent to S$53.3 million.

Income available for distribution was S$27.1 million, down 3.1 per cent from a year ago.

