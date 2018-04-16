ST Podcast: Money Hacks - Tips for starting out in property investment in Singapore

Money Hacks

Episode 6

Duration: 9:14 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. Thinking of property investment in Singapore? Kalpana Rashiwala - property correspondent for The Business Times - tackles the scenario for someone in their early 30s, looking to buy a first home, both to live in and to potentially sell and upgrade in future. Also, are leasehold properties at the 85-year mark a sweet spot?

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

