ST Podcast: Money Hacks - Blockchain and cheaper services in insuretech, proptech or medtech?

Money Hacks

Episode 5

Duration: 8:50 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. Can blockchain technology - which underpins the cryptocurrency Bitcoin - help customers with better deals in future, in cheaper and faster insurance or legal transactions for example? Can it help business owners looking to invest in such technology, to reduce overheads? We pose these scenarios to Mr Anson Zeall, the chairman of the Association of Cryptocurrency Enterprises and Startups Singapore (Access).

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Listeners: Send us your questions or scenarios for our experts to tackle, to:

podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

